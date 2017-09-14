South Africa: Terrorists killed elderly on farm

The Warmbath community is furious after 73-year-old Mrs. Pat Peterson was killed during a farm attack, and the suspects shot her 82-year-old husband, Robert.

Four suspects entered the house. The couple locked themselves behind a sturdy gate in the hallway and tried to get away. However, the suspects ruthlessly shot at them.

The community, along with the HPG and the police, tried to follow tracks in an attempt to catch the suspects. No one has been arrested yet.

The chairman of TAU SA’s North Region and deputy chairman of the Waterberg DLU, Mr. Henk van den Graaf, said it is clear that the suspects looked for soft targets. “It does not appear that the suspects had taken anything, so robbery cannot be given as a motive. When Mr. Peterson started shooting back, the cowards fled. It is a pity that he could not repay them in kind and that his wife should now become part of farm murder statistics.”

Mrs. Marcelle Maritz, FF Plus’s provincial leader, said once again the attack serves as proof that the ANC government is not serious about rural security. She said government’s rural security plans fail because the police are not adequately empowered with sufficient resources and support.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News