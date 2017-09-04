Situation in Vuwani tense and police on standby

There is tension in the Vuwani area in the Far Northern Transvaal and police are on standby should the people begin to invade the streets again and start burning and breaking down property.

According to the Minister of State Security, they were aware that chaos would take place in the area more than a year ahead of time.

The question is why they did not act early and take precaution by putting measures in place that would have avoided the destruction of more than 30 schools.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

