Situation in Vuwani tense and police on standby

Die Vryburger

0
Situation in Vuwani tense and police on standby - Image - Die Vryburger

There is tension in the Vuwani area in the Far Northern Transvaal and police are on standby should the people begin to invade the streets again and start burning and breaking down property.

According to the Minister of State Security, they were aware that chaos would take place in the area more than a year ahead of time.

The question is why they did not act early and take precaution by putting measures in place that would have avoided the destruction of more than 30 schools.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Duo sentenced for possession of protected species,... Duo, Oliver Tambo aged 37 and Kenny Mandebvui aged 31, were each sentenced to an effective three years imprisonment without the option of a fine for t...
Annual gathering at the White Cross Monument On 2 September 2017, at the White Cross Monument was the annual gathering where cleaning, repairing and placing of crosses for the victims of recent f...
Teenage boy attacked on farm, Modimolle area On Friday, a teenage boy was attacked on a farm in the Modimolle area in Limpopo by four suspects who probably waited outside the house in the garden ...
One dead after Tzaneen armed robbery An armed robbery in Tarentaalrand, Tzaneen, left one person dead when a shootout occurred. Shortly after 5pm, paramedics from ER24 were called to ...