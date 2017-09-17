Second woman of same family gunned down

0
Second woman of same family gunned down
Second woman of same family gunned down

The SAPS Dedicated Task Team led by the Giyani Cluster Commander Major General Mbazima Ngobeni have launched a massive manhunt for a group of unknown armed suspects on the brutal killing of the second woman from the same family on the night of 15 September 2017.

It is alleged that on 15 September 2017 at about 19:00, at Xikundu village, a 42 year old woman, Mapule Rejoice Malebane, was shot dead inside the same house in which her 19 year old daughter, Nare Beanice Malebane, was also shot dead on 19 July 2017.

Anyone with information about the suspects on both incidents is requested to contact Major General Mbazima Ngobeni at 082 451 7553 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Arrests in the theft of copper cable an mineral re... The scourge of theft of copper cables and mineral resources in this Province remain a worrying factor to the South African Police Service because it c...
Newspaper photo leads to arrest of murder suspect A wanted suspect was arrested on 14 September 2017, by the SAPS Tshwane North Cluster members while hiding at Moeka village in Temba North of Pretoria...
Rhino poaching syndicate bust, Musina In a concerted effort to fight incidents of illegal poaching and stock theft in this Province, the Stock Theft Unit have embarked on an on going opera...
Ritual murder of girl (16), two appear in court The two suspects who were arrested for the ritual murder of 16 year old Rhirandzu Manganye at Gumbani village appeared in Malamulele Magistrate Court ...