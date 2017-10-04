Savage ‘electric cable’ beating leaves nephew (14) dead

Savage 'electric cable' beating leaves nephew (14) dead

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemns the killing of a minor child with the most strongest terms.

Child discipline cannot be done through the excessive use of force, this is totally uncalled for.

This condemnation follows the arrest of a 35 year old man on the night of 3 October 2017, in Giyani for the murder of his nephew (14).

This incident took place at Mphagani village outside Giyani where it is alleged that a 14 year old boy Akani Shiviti was physically assaulted by his uncle with an electric cable and later found dead on his bed.

The deceased was visiting his uncle there when this incident took place.

The suspect will appear before the Giyani Magistrate Court on 5 October 2017.

