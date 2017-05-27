SAPS to address crimes affecting the farming community such as farm attacks

The South African Police Services in (Limpopo) Province have embarked on a massive community outreach programs, led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner Policing Major General Scheepers, to address the trio crimes including all crimes affecting the farming community such as farm attacks, theft of stock, etc.

Last night, this outreach program was conducted at Letsitele in the Tzaneen Cluster where farmers from the entire Cluster attended in large numbers. General Scheepers addressed them on the prevention of all the above-mentioned crime categories. Letsitele Policing area was identified as one of the Provincial hotspots on farm attacks.

The Cluster Commander of Tzaneen, Major General Maggie Mathebula, have rendered welcoming remarks by outlining the good working relationship between the Saps and the Farming Community in the Tzaneen Cluster. Major General Mathebula further explained that the relationship between farmers and the SAPS is strengthened during difficult situations and serious crimes where farmers are always giving support to the Police through additional resources, including private choppers and their time.

Major General Scheepers have rendered a key note address where he outlined the role of the Police in crime combating, the role of farmers and the community at large in the fight against crime. He also touched on the successes achieved during the operation held in Letsitele recently and he appealed to all farmers to work closely with the Police to prevent any type of crime including the farm attacks.

During this event, certificates were handed out to Organisations that represented a large scale of farmers and community at large and who are participating in the right against crime.

Mr Pieter Vorster chairperson of Agriletaba received the certificate and he even gave the message of support wherein he touched on the impact of criminal record on a farmer who takes law in own hands.

Mr Van Coller, the Cluster CPF chairperson rendered the vote of thanks.

Major General Scheepers who further promised the audience that this will be an on-going process until crime is normalized in their areas.

