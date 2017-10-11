SAPS Colonel murder, wounded constable, man arrested

0
SAPS Colonel murder, wounded constable, man arrested
SAPS Colonel murder, wounded constable, man arrested

Members of the Limpopo Police Special Task Team, made a major breakthrough yesterday by arresting a 32 year old man and recovered one firearm.

The suspect who is positively linked to the murder of a Lieutenant Colonel, attempted murder of the POP Constable and four armed robberies at the four clinics in the Waterval area, will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate Court on 12 October 2017.

The deceased in this matter was identified as Lieutenant Colonel Phineas Marubibi Mamatsiari (55) from Dzwerani Village who was attached to the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Thohoyandou and the Constable (32) is still recuperating in hospital.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Medical doctor arrested for raping a 17 year old p... The Police in Ritavi outside Tzaneen have arrested a 52 year old man who is a medical doctor for raping a 17 year old girl who was his patient. It ...
Two sentenced to life imprisonment for killing of ... The Polokwane High Court has on Monday 9 October 2017, sentenced Thomas Nunu Makanye (33), and Simon Setwanye Monakedi (37), to life imprisonment for ...
Senior police officer shot and killed A senior police officer was killed in the Venda area, and his state vehicle was stolen. The police come within reach of the suspects at a Venda Uni...
Colonel hijacking and murder case, vehicle and fir... The deceased in this matter was identified as Lieutenant Colonel Phineas Marubini Mamatsiari (55) from Dzwerani Village who was attached to Vehicle Cr...