SAPS Colonel murder, wounded constable, man arrested

Members of the Limpopo Police Special Task Team, made a major breakthrough yesterday by arresting a 32 year old man and recovered one firearm.

The suspect who is positively linked to the murder of a Lieutenant Colonel, attempted murder of the POP Constable and four armed robberies at the four clinics in the Waterval area, will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate Court on 12 October 2017.

The deceased in this matter was identified as Lieutenant Colonel Phineas Marubibi Mamatsiari (55) from Dzwerani Village who was attached to the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Thohoyandou and the Constable (32) is still recuperating in hospital.

