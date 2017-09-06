Ritual murders, grave violation, dealing in human body parts

The police have launched a Provincial Task Team led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection, Major General Bafana Linda, to investigate cases of ritual murders in the Vhembe District, including the recent trend of incidents of violation of graves in which the corpse and body parts of another were found missing from the graves at Tshitavha village.

The police initially received information about some people dealing in human body parts in the area and subsequent investigations led them to some of the graves from the same cemetery that were possibly violated.

The exhumation process was then initiated and the first one was conducted last week in which the headless body of Mr Alpheus Vhudzikadzika, who was buried in July of 2016 was found in one of the graves.

The second exhumation was conducted on 5 September 2017, and the remains of the late Mr Phundulu who was buried in 2007 were found missing from the grave.

The police are therefore looking for 23 year old Daniel Nephawe from Tshitavha village whom it is believed will assist in the investigations of these cases.

We are also looking for a Sangoma /traditional healer called Eric “Mapepe” Kwinda of Tshikonelo village whom we also believe will assist in these investigations.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the police’s toll free crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has meanwhile condemned the actions taken by community members of Tshitavha village who went on the rampage in the area and subsequently used rocks to block the adjacent public road.

These community members apparently vented their anger on a public road soon after the exhumation of the late Mr Phundulu confirmed the allegation that his body was stolen from the grave.

Last night, a one roomed house belonging to one of the villagers was torched. “We call upon all community members in the area to cooperate with the police and assist them to solve these cases,” Concluded General Ledwaba.

