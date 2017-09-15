Ritual murder of girl (16), two appear in court

The two suspects who were arrested for the ritual murder of 16 year old Rhirandzu Manganye at Gumbani village appeared in Malamulele Magistrate Court on 13 September 2017.

The duo are believed to be responsible for the murder of the deceased whose mutilated body was found during on 6 July 2017, after she left home to relieve herself at the nearby bushes next to the river at Gumbani village.

She never returned.

The case against Austine Nhuluvhe (43) and Kheyi Billy (42) was remanded to 21 September 2017, for formal bail application.

The duo has been in custody since their arrest on 17th August 2017.

