Police launch manhunt for the Lephalale farm murderers

The Police in Lephalale have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects involved in a farm murder which occurred during the night of 20 September 2017.

It is alleged that at about 20:00 Dr Werner Emslie aged 55 was sitting outside his house on his farm at Afguns when four unknown men, two armed with pistols (hand guns) attacked and shot him to death and further shot his 55 year old wife Maritte Emslie who is also a Doctor.

She survived the attack with serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

During this incident ,the suspects took two hand guns (pistols) and drove away with Dr Emslie’s white new Toyota double cub bakkie with registration number DTR 758 L.

The vehicle was later found abandoned 2 km away from this house.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects in this matter, may contact the crime stop number 086 001 0111 or crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

Police investigations are continuing.

