Police launch manhunt for four escapees, Bela Bela. Photo: SAPS

Police have launched manhunt for four awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the police cells in Bela Bela on the night of 10 September 2017.

Five prisoners managed to escape just before 22:00 and one of them, Clifford Cleo Mutonhon (29), was cornered and re arrested just outside the police station yard.

The other four fled into the darkness and are still at large.

Their names are as follows, Silence Dube (29) from 2205 Block R Soshanguve. Philani Sithole (30) from 116003 Kgwadi Stand Winterbeldt, Mabopane. Thabang Dube (30) also from Winterveldt, Mabopane and Joshua Mogashoa.

All five prisoners were arrested for armed robbery that was committed along the N1 freeway between Pienaarsrivier and Bela Bela.

The circumstances of the escape are still being investigated. Anyone with information about these escapees is requested to contact the nearest police station or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

