Police launch manhunt for escapees, Polokwane

0
Police launch manhunt for escapees, Polokwane. Photo: SAPS
Police launch manhunt for escapees, Polokwane. Photo: SAPS

The Police in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for the awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Police holding cells on the morning of 20 November 2017.

The three prisoners escaped by cutting the roof in the exercise compartment.

The escapees are identified as follows.

Charls Chialana (30) who was arrested for house robbery and who is also an accomplice in Patel Rameez’s murder case of his mother. Steven Rasenakana (19) who was arrested for house robbery. Peter Moyo (26) who was arrested under the Immigration Act.

The Dedicated Provincial Task Team is up and running following them but at this stage there is no arrest.

The police investigations into the circumstances of their escape are still continuing.

Anyone with information about these escapees, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 084 322 1341 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211.

