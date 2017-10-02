Police kill one robber and injure one at garage hold up, Burgersfort

In a concerted effort to fight incidents of Trio Crimes head on in this Province, our operatives in the Burgersfort Policing area have intercepted a business robbery in progress at the local patrol station on the night on 1 October 2017 at about 22:30.

It is alleged that three unknown suspect’s wearing balaclavas and armed with firearms, attacked workers including the security guards, ordered them to lie down on the floor and they started ransacking the garage.

The police officers who were doing their routine patrols, became suspicious on the movement of people in and around this garage and reacted swiftly.

The Police Officers observed these suspects and ordered them to surrender but they did not cooperate and ultimately started shooting at the Police who retaliated and subsequently one suspect was fatally shot.

Another suspect was shot and injured and he is still recuperating in hospital under Police guard and the third suspect has escaped but, he has been identified and the manhunt is still underway.

During this incident, the following items were recovered from these suspects, two firearms, cigarettes and cash.

The arrested injured suspect will appear before the Burgersfort Magistrate Court as soon as he recovers from his injuries in hospital on charges of business robbery, possession of firearms without license and attempted murder.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

