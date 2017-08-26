Police investigate the fire that gutted police Barracks

The Police in Makhado are investigating the burning of Police barracks which occurred in the early hours of the morning of 25 August 2017, at about 02:00.

It is alleged that the Police Officers who are residing in this barracks were awoken up by flames which covered this building and summoned the Fire Brigade and the Police, who reacted swiftly.

The whole building was gutted with all their belongings inside. One private vehicle belonging to a member was also damaged.

During this incident, one member sustained minor injuries.

The cause of this fire is still unknown but police investigations will determine the cause.

