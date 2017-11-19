Police constable fatally shoots father in law, wounds 4 others

The South African Police Service in this Province would like to condemn incidents of killings which are driven by a variety of aspects including domestic violence, liquor and others in a number of areas.

This condemnation follows the two separate incidents which took place in the Ritavi Policing area outside Tzaneen between the night of 18 November 2017, and the morning of 19 November 2017.

It is alleged that on the 18 November 2017, at about 22:25 at Lusaka village, a 37 year old Police Constable had a domestic conflict and subsequently, shot his father in law aged 53 on the head killing him instantly, he proceeded and shot his girlfriend aged 27, his mother in law aged 51, his sister in law aged 22 and his brother in law aged 20 several times throughout their bodies but they survived and taken to hospital where they are still recuperating.

The suspect was also found lying dead with a gunshot wound, the firearm lying next to his body in the same place.

The motive behind the incident is domestic violence related conflict, the motive is still unknown at this stage but the Police investigations will tell as they are still continuing.

As the police we urge people to refrain from resorting to violence when resolving domestic issues. We have the helping professions within the Police Service who are well trained to come with appropriate interventions that assist in resolving domestic problems.

There are also relevant Government structures who offer such services for free.

Anyone with information may contact the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

