Police constable attacked and robbed of his service pistol

The management of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Province condemns in the strongest possible terms the latest attack on a police constable who was, in the process of this attack, also robbed of his service pistol.

The member was accosted yesterday, 29 May 2017 by suspects whilst attending to a complaint of theft of a motor vehicle. This dedicated member noticed, when reporting on duty that the description of the motor vehicle that was mentioned in the complaint, matched the one he passed on the way, parked along the R36 Ohrigstad/Leboeng road, about 11 kilometers from the station. He then decided to take his private vehicle to go and verify the registration numbers. When walking towards the vehicle, two occupants got out, grabbed and pulled him into the nearby bushes. A scuffle ensued seriously injuring the member’s finger. The suspects managed to take his service pistol. The brave member managed to summon reinforcement and during the subsequent manhunt, a firearm believed to be belonging to the suspects, was found in the vicinity of the scene. The serial numbers have been filed off. The said motor vehicle, a Nissan 1400, reported stolen from Tubatse, was recovered.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has urged the members involved in this case, to be relentless when pursuing these suspects until they get apprehended and the police firearm recovered. ” We also call on our communities to assist the police by providing valuable information that can lead to the arrest of these criminals” concluded Lieutenant General Ledwaba.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Ramogobedi at 082 499 8389, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police.

