An armed robbery in Tarentaalrand, Tzaneen, left one person dead when a shootout occurred.

Shortly after 5pm, paramedics from ER24 were called to the R529 towards Letsele where they found a man lying next to the road. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News