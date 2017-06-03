Official from Limpopo’s Department of Education arrested

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Unit members arrested a 31-year-old suspect for fraud and corruption yesterday.

The suspect, alleged to be an official from Limpopo’s Department of Education, solicited a bribe from a complainant for a multi million security tender. The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks who subsequently set a trap which led to his arrest upon receiving the bribe in Polokwane.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate Court on Monday.

South Africa Today – South Africa News