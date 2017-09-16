Newspaper photo leads to arrest of murder suspect

A wanted suspect was arrested on 14 September 2017, by the SAPS Tshwane North Cluster members while hiding at Moeka village in Temba North of Pretoria in the Gauteng Province.

Takalani Godfrey Radzilani (32) allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and was in hiding until members of the community recognized him from one of the national newspapers and alerted the police who reacted swiftly and arrested him.

This incident took place in Mphephu Policing area when the suspect murdered his girlfriend Portia Rasilavi (35) during April 2017.

The motive behind this killing is still unknown but domestic violence is not ruled out.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News