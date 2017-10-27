Murderers get life plus 15 years after panga hacking robbery

In a concerted effort by the police to fight serious and violent crimes including murders throughout this Province, the SAPS Detectives Operational Wing continue to acquire lengthy jail terms from various courts through their dedicated and professional investigative skills.

The Polokwane High Court has today given lengthy sentences to three men, aged between 24 and 26 years, for murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Hlakodiso Pleasure Kekana (24), Thakgatso Kopano Mphafudi (25) and Paballo Clement Mangwale (26) were each sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 15 years imprisonment for killing Sahel Rana (39), attempting to kill another person and robbing them valuable items and cash.

On the 24 March 2017, three men armed with pangas, scissors and empty bottles, stormed into Matsepeng shop at Mamaolo village near Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, attacked and hacked Sahel Rana to death and further attacked another victim who survived.

Afterwards, they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and goods.

The Police were notified and started with their initial investigations leading to arrest of these suspects within four days.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the Lebowakgomo Detectives on a job well done. “All criminals out there must know that if they continue to try their luck in terrorizing the business communities, we are going to deal with them and remove them indefinitely from our society,” concluded Lieutenant General Ledwaba.

