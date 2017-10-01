Murdered woman discovered buried in dry river bed

The Police in Matlala outside Polokwane have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a murder incident where allegedly the body of a middle aged woman was discovered in a stage of decomposition in a dry Matlala river buried in the sand next to Ramalapa village by the passer by who then alerted the Police.

The deceased in this matter is still unknown and members of the community who may assist in her identification, may go to Matlala Police Station.

The circumstances around how the deceased was killed and buried inside the river sand is still unknown but the ongoing investigations including the autopsy will tell.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

Members of the community in this area are requested to remain calm and give the Police a space to investigate this matter in full but those who are having information about who the suspects are, may contact the investigating Officer Detective Warrant Officer Motokwe at 0720652027 or the nearest Police Station or Crime Stop on 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

