More arrests for possession of endangered species, Pangolins

Six suspects, one woman and five men aged between 29 and 52 were arrested in Lulekani outside Phalaborwa by the Provincial Endangered Species Unit for possession of protected species.

During these arrests, two Pangolins were recovered still alive inside a cage.

The arrests follow a tip off from members of the community.

These suspects will appear before the Lulekani Magistrate Court soon.

In Tzaneen Life Style Shopping Centre, two suspects aged 25 and 35 years were arrested for possession of endangered species, a pangolin, after a tip off from members of the community.

The suspect’s will appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate Court soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.