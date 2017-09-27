Medical aid fraudsters convicted on 1448 counts

Medical aid fraudsters convicted on 1448 counts

The Provincial Head of the Hawks Brigadier Thabo Ramela has welcomed the sentence handed down to three fraudsters for defrauding Bonitas Medical Aid Scheme almost R1.3 million.

Ramokatse Joel Mokonoto (61), Paulos Maseka (63) and Gezani John Baloyi (55) will serve nine and ten years respectively four a combined 1448 charges of fraud.

Between 1997 and 1999 the trio purported to be medical technologists to perform medical tests referred by doctors.

The three connived and submitted claim forms of tests that were never conducted to the medical aid scheme. As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that accused Maseka and Baloyi at no time had a registered laboratory to conduct any tests.

After a marathon court case, the Seshego Regional Court sentenced the three with Mokonoto on 684 counts of fraud and sentenced to nine years imprisonment whilst Maseka and Baloyi were both found guilty on 764 counts of fraud and sentenced to ten years imprisonment respectively.

