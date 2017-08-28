Manhunt underway, traffic officer and her mother shot and killed

Manhunt underway, traffic officer and her mother shot and killed

The Police in Dennilton outside Groblersdal have launched a manhunt for a suspect who fatally shot two people during the night of 27 August 2017 at about 22:00 at Malaeneng Section in Ntwane village.

It is alleged that the suspect confronted the two deceased, shot them and then fled the scene.

The Police were summoned, reacted swiftly and on arrival at the scene, the two deceased, a 26 year old Traffic Officer attached to Groblersdal Traffic Station and her 62 year old mother were found lying inside their house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a partner of the deceased Traffic Officer and that he fled the scene with a Toyota Conquest green in colour which was later found abandoned near Siyabuswa filling station.

The deceased’s official pistol and the two magazines are missing. The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but domestic violence may not be ruled out. The suspect in this matter is still on the run and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 0798945501 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line SMS 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

