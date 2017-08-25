Manhunt launched after burning down of school library

The Police in Hlanganani outside Giyani have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who torched a School library at Akani High School on the night of 24 August 2017.

The motive behind this incident is still unknown but the possibility of it being related to the on going protest actions by learners and the Community, may not be ruled out.

Various school items including books and computers were completely gutted. The estimated damage caused is about R100 000-00.

The situation in the area is still volatile as most of the roads are still barricaded with stones and branches. Members of Public Order Police Unit (POP) have been deployed in the area to stabilize the situation.

The suspects in this matter are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 0798945501 or the nearest Police Station or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the crime line SMS 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

