The Police in Modjadjiskloof have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects who have attacked and robbed a Cash-In-Transit vehicle on 1 June 2017 at about 19:00, at Leeudraai road near Ga-Kgapane.

Anyone with information about the suspects in this matter, may contact Lieutenant Colonel William Ramokhubedu at 0824998389, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or crime line on 32211.

