Man remanded after pornographic images sent to a minor

The arrested suspect in this matter, Roy Varghese aged 45, staying in Lebowakgomo has today appeared before the Lebowakgomo Magistrates’ Court on a charge of sexual assault and he was remanded in custody with no bail until 24 October 2017, for bail application and for further police investigations.

It is alleged that the suspect sent pornographic pictures through a cellphone to a 15 year old female learner on Monday 9 October 2017, and told her to send hers to him while she was at home.

The victim reported the ordeal to the parents who immediately opened a case at the local Police Station and subsequently, the suspect was arrested.

Police investigations still continuing.

