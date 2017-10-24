Man leaves suicide note at scene of murdered girlfriend

The Police in Seshego outside Polokwane have launched a massive manhunt for a suspect involved in a domestic related murder which occurred on Monday, 23 October 2017 in Zone 4, Seshego.

The 23 year old deceased was left alone at home yesterday in the morning and at about 17:30, when the mother came back, she was found lying dead in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds throughout her body. It is suspected that she might have been killed by her boyfriend.

The matter was reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and started with their initial investigations which revealed that the suspected boyfriend had left a suicide note at the crime scene before he fled. The suspect is still at large and there is no arrest.

The Police are requesting Curthbert Manamela, who is a scholar taxi driver is using a Toyota Condor, maroon in colour, to report at Seshego Police Station to assist with investigations into this matter.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect in this matter, may contact the nearest Police Station, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

Police investigations are still continuing.

