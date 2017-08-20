Man arrested with 3 stolen vehicles and firearms

In a concerted effort to fight trio crimes and the mushrooming of incidents of possession of illegal firearms and drugs are contributing more to violent crimes in this Province, the ongoing joint intelligence driven operation composed of various police units that was up and running until early on the morning of 20 August 2017, has yielded successful results, especially in the crime infested areas.

In the Groblersdal Cluster, the operation was conducted at Toitskraal area near Mall Siyabuswa which was focusing on carjackings, business robberies and armed robberies where a 27 year old man was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

During this operation, the following were recovered, a toyota Fortuner which was reported stolen in Sinnoville in the Gauteng Province, a mazda BT50 which was reported stolen in Witbank in the Mpumalanga Province, a toyota RunX, and firearms with various assorted rounds of ammunition.

The arrested suspect will appear before a Magistrate Court soon.

