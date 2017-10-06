Man arrested rapeing a mentally disabled woman, Giyani

In Giyani, the Police have arrested a 29 year old man for raping a 26 year old mentally disabled woman at Nsavulani village outside Giyani.

It is alleged that the suspect entered the victim’s home after seeing her sitting alone under the veranda and raped her. While he was still in the process, the victim’s mother arrived and upon observing this, she hid herself and immediately summoned the Police who reacted swiftly and arrested him in the act.

The suspect will appear before the Giyani Magistrate Court soon for rape.

In another incident the police in Makuya outside Thohoyando arrested a 38 year old man at Hamakuya Mutshilini village for murder.

It is alleged that in the early hours of 5 October 2017, the suspect had fatally stabbed his ex wife Tondani Munyai (34) several times with a sharp instrument after a long argument.

The suspect will appear before the Makuya Periodical Court on 6 October 2017.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

