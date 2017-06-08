Man arrested for murder, kidnapping and assault

The South African Police Service in Limpopo condemns the prevalence of incidents where missing persons, especially women, are later found murdered. The latest is the arrest of a 31 year old suspect by the police in Tomburk outside Lephalale for the alleged murder of his 23 year old ex-girlfriend. The deceased, Florah Moatshe from Mahlasedi Village, went missing on 2017-04-29 following a dispute with her ex-boyfriend.

The relentless efforts by our members in investigating this case, coupled with the valuable assistance from community members, led to the arrest of the suspect and subsequent discovery of the deceased’s body that was found buried in a shallow grave in the bushes.

The suspect will appear before Lephalale Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of murder, kidnapping and assault GBH.

