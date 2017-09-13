Man (75) found hanging after he burns wife to death in hut

The Police in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen are investigating cases of murder and inquest incidents which occurred on the night of 11 September 2017 at about 19:00, at Madibeng village.

It is alleged that an elderly couple, aged 75, had a domestic conflict and the husband started to assault the wife.

During the conflict, he locked her inside the hut and set it alight before fleeing the scene.

Members of the family attempted to extinguish the fire. Unfortunately, it burned to ashes and she died.

Her husband was found hanging under the tree in the nearby bushes. The deceased were identified as Elizabeth and Albert Lenexa from Madibeng village.

The cause of domestic conflict is still unknown at this stage and the Police investigations are still continuing.

