Main suspect arrested in violation of graves and corpses case

The main suspect in cases of violation of graves at Tshitavha village was arrested on the night of 9 September 2017, in George in the Western Cape.

A team of investigators from the province followed up information that led them to a house in George where the suspect was apprehended.

The 23 year old prime suspect who was being sought by the police since the first body was exhumed from the local grave yard at Tshitavha village two weeks ago, is being linked to several cases of violation of graves and corpses in the area.

His arrest brings the number of suspects nabbed for these crimes to four.

Last week, a 39 year old traditional healer Erick Kwinda was arrested for defeating the ends of justice related to the same crimes and has already appeared in Thohoyandou Magistrates’ court on 8 September 2017, and will again appear in the same Court on 30 October 2017.

He was denied bail. More charges will possibly be preferred against him following the arrest of the prime suspect.

Two more suspects were later arrested and charged with offenses of violation of graves and corpses. The duo, aged 20 and 29, will appear in Thohoyandou Magistrates’ Court on 11 September 2017.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the appointed team of investigators for the sterling detective work that resulted in swift arrests of people responsible for these heinous crimes. He concluded by urging all affected communities to refrain from acts of vigilantism and give the police space to deal with these matters.

The latest arrested suspect will appear in Thohoyandou Magistrates’ Court on 12 September 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News