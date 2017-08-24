Loan shark remanded in custody after SASSA scheme uncovered

Lizhong Ye (55) was remanded in custody on 23 August 2017, by Northam Magistrate Court for contravention of Sec 20 of Social Security Act 13 of 2004 and National Credit Act 34 of 2005, until 28 August 2017 for an interpreter.

The suspect was arrested on 22 August 2017 in Northam following an intelligence driven operation by Hawks, SASSA and NCR members.

During the operation, 846 SASSA beneficiary cards, 3 laptops, 2 cameras, 3 speed points and R343 075.00 cash were confiscated.

The arrest is the second of its nature in one month. In Burgersfort eight (8) loan sharks were arrested for similar offense. More operations are still going to be conducted around the province.

Lizhong Ye’s case was postponed to 28 August 2017 so that he could be provided with an interpreter.

