Life plus 40 years imprisonment for home invasion, murder

The South African Police Service in this Province continue to welcome the heavy jail terms given to criminals who are involved in serious and violent crimes.

Alex Talen Chauke (25) was sentenced by the Regional Court in Seshego outside Polokwane as follows. Life imprisonment for murder, fifteen years imprisonment for housebreaking and robbery, fifteen years imprisonment for attempted murder, five years imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody, five years imprisonment for housebreaking and theft.

These long jail terms emanated from an incident which occurred at No 41 Python Street, Seralaview in Polokwane on 5 May 2015, in the early hours of the morning at about 3:20.

The accused broke into and entered the house of the deceased Mr Ignatius Petrus Oosthuizen (30) and stabbed him to death with a knife. The deceased’s wife (27) was injured in her arm during the process.

Upon starting with their initial investigations, the Police in Polokwane managed to identify the suspect and a manhunt ensued until he was later arrested along Bok Street within the Polokwane CBD.

The Provincial Commissioner LT. General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the Polokwane Detectives who were involved in this matter on a job well done, especially on the professional manner in which this case was cracked, resulting in this lengthy jail term.

