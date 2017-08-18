Journalists walked when the minister was late

Even politically correct journalists became angry with the arrogance of a minister who simply did not arrive in time for her appointment and then went home.

This is the arrogance of the already controversial minister of social development, Bathabile Dlamini displays. She was to address a media conference at Pietersburg at 10 o’clock, but when after two hours she did not arrive, the journalists unanimously became fed up and took off.

It is not known whether the minister did proceed with the conference because there were no journalists around to report it.

Apparently, Dlamini first attended another closed meeting, but we suspect that she first enjoyed an extensive breakfast and left the media to wait.

Also, it was extraordinary that she wanted to address the media in Pietersburg, as it was about national affair, and most of her entourage also came from Johannesburg at a significant cost to the taxpayer’s account.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

