Hawks seize military explosives, Makhado

0
Hawks seize military explosives, Makhado. Photo: SAPS
Hawks seize military explosives, Makhado. Photo: SAPS

On 31 August 2017, the Limpopo Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit members arrested a 46 year old suspect for unlawful possession of alleged military explosives and ammunition in Makhado.

The Hawks received intelligence about explosives that were allegedly kept at the suspect’s business premises.

A disruptive operation was effected and members seized five flare trips, a rifle grenade, two smoke generators, three green signal cartridges, three red signal cartridges, one R1 magazine and five hundred and fifty two (552) round of R5 ammunition.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Makhado Magistrate Court on Monday pending further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Outreach program on rural safety, farms and smallh... The Police in this Province have embarked on the massive outreach program on Rural Safety with the aim of eradicating crime on farms and small holding...
Stock theft operation yields good results In a concerted effort to fight incidents of stock theft in this Province head on ,the SAPS Stock Theft Unit have embarked on an on going operation whi...
Council members laughed at moment of silence for a... Shortly after the city council of Potgietersrus accepted a moment of silence for the death of Dr. Thla Thla, they laughed at a proposal for a moment ...
Ethnic fighting within ANC The veterans of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) are furious about a declaration of the Limpopo chairman that he supports Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma...