Giraffe poached, SAPS captain plus three arrested

During the week ending 18 August 2017, the Rhino 8 Poaching Task Team responsible for combating wildlife crimes throughout the country arrested four men, including a police officer and recovered several incriminating items.

On 12 August 2017, the team was alerted to suspected poachers trying to exit the East gate of a game farm in an area of Limpopo. When they arrived at the said gate they found Captain Chris Du Plessis trying to escort three men, Martinus Jacobus Boschoff (32), Magiel Frederick Klopper (61) an Joseph Mkhokha (42) who had allegedly poached a giraffe.

The team questioned the Captain and on searching his vehicle they found one unlicensed revolver, one 270 rifle barrel, one wooden rifle butt, approximately 70 rifle rounds and a 303 cartridge.

The three suspects were found in possession of a 303 hunting rifle, a silencer, a telescope and more than ten 303 rounds. The licence to the 303 hunting rifle was confiscated. The Isuzu bakkie they were travelling in was also confiscated.

All three suspects appeared in the Hoedespruit Court on 14 August 2017 on a charge of “removal or movement of any controlled animal or thing across land in a controlled area without a permit”. They are expected to reappear in court on 28 August 2017 after they were all released on bail of R800 each.

The captain also appeared in Hoedespruit court on 14 August 2017 as well as on 17 August 2017 and he has been remanded in custody until 28 August 2017 for a formal bail application.

