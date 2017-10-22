Four suspects linked to trio crimes arrested, Westernburg

In a persistent effort by the police in this Province to fight any form of criminality head on, in the Westernburg Policing area outside Polokwane, the Police have made a major breakthrough in Ladanna along the Bleuberg road after they cracked a possible trio crime syndicate.

During this incident, four suspect’s aged between 20 and 45 years were arrested after a suspicious Toyota Tazz was spotted and pulled off the road.

This vehicle and it’s occupants were searched and cellphones and various other suspected stolen property with an estimated value of R 350 000.00 were confiscated, including 40 tablets and 167 cell phones

These suspects will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 October 2017.

Police are looking into the possibility that this syndicate is part of a group who was terrorizing members of the Community in this Province especially where cell phones were robbed or stolen however through further investigations it will be established.

