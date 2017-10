Another prisoner was arrested in Musina. 27 year old Justice Makamo was nabbed soon after community members recognized him in the area.

This brings to five the number of prisoners arrested so far.

Only two; 30 year old Nyota Raphael and 34 year old Phathutshedzo Nemadodzi from Dididi in Thohoyandou are still outstanding.

We take this opportunity to thank community members for their continued support.

