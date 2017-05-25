Fatal accident in Lephalale, Limpopo

This morning, Thursday 25 May 2017, Netcare 911 and other paramedics responded to reports of a very serious collision involving several vehicles on Nelson Mandela Road in Lephalale, Limpopo.

Upon arrival, paramedics found that two cars, a truck and a bakkie had collided and that four people had sustained injuries ranging from relatively minor to serious.

A 42-year-old female was attended to by an advanced life support paramedic and analgesic medication was administered to reduce the pain that she was experiencing. The four patients were transported by ambulances to the hospital for further care.

Tragically a fifth victim, a 31 year of the male had sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. Documentation pertaining to the victim’s death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene.

The SAPS also attended the incident.

