Farmer shot in the back on his farm, Ohrigstad

On Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 02h00 Dewald Els (38) was shot in the back on his farm near Ohrigstad, Limpopo.

Dewald was returning to his residence after checking to see why an alarm had tripped at his shed when he was shot.

The farming community, Heritage Protection Group, and Police reacted to the incident, and Dewald was moved to the hospital.

Four sets of tracks were followed to a road where the suspects were picked up by a vehicle. Two chicken carcasses laced with poison were found abandoned along the tracks.

The police are investigating the incident.

