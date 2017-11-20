Farmer fatally shot, daughter escapes unharmed, Hoedspruit

The Police in Hoedspruit have launched a manhunt for three unknown suspects involved in a farm attack which occurred on 19 November 2017 at about 20:30, in a farm outside Hoedspruit CBD.

It is alleged that the farmer and his daughter went outside to lock the gate and when they went back to the house, they noticed three unknown armed men standing next to the house.

When the farmer enquired on what they wanted, without answering him, they fatally shot him. The daughter survived unharmed.

The deceased was identified Mr Christo Redelinghys, aged 60 years.

The Police were summoned, reacted swiftly and the manhunt and investigations ensued.

At this stage the motive is not clear because there is no indication of any robbed items from the house but the ongoing Police investigations will tell. The suspects involved in this incident are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect’s in this matter, may contact the nearest Police, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

The Police investigations are continuing.

