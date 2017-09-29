Farm murder suspects arrested

Most of the alleged killers of Mrs. Peterson killed near Warmbaths was arrested.

This follows information received by the security company, HPG, and that was followed by HPG, the police and community policing (CPF).

During the farm attack, Mrs. Peterson was killed and her husband seriously injured.

Four suspects were arrested in Kanana, Hammanskraal, and a 9mm gun and ammunition, as well as the stolen mobile phone, were seized.

A suspect is still at large.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

