Farm manager arrested with 10 rhino horns and more

During this past week, the Rhino 8 Poaching Task Team responsible for combating wildlife crimes throughout the country arrested a man and recovered several incriminating items.

Following the arrests of giraffe poaching suspects on 12 August 2017, the team was led to a game reserve on 17 August 2017, where they arrested the suspect, a 68 year old farm manager, Samuel Liversage.

The farm was searched and 10 rhino horns, two elephant tasks, 11 rifles of which four are unlicensed, over 1300 rounds of live ammunition and over 150 empty cartridges were recovered.

All 11 rifles were confiscated to be taken for ballistic testing.

This suspect appeared in the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court in the Tzaneen area, Limpopo on 18 August 2017, and the suspect has been remanded in custody until 24 August for bail hearing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News