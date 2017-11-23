Farm house burglary, 14 firearms stolen, Villa Nora

The police at Villa Nora outside Lephalale have launched a manhunt for about three unknown suspects who broke into a farm house in Villa Nora policing precinct and stole 12 hunting rifles, 2 hand guns and unknown number of ammunition.

The incident took place on the night of Sunday, 19 November 2017 and the early hours of Monday, 20 November 2017.

It is believed the three suspects gained entry into the house through the window. They then went to the safe and stole the said firearms and bullets. The owner of the farm, which is also a lodge, was allegedly not at the farm during the incident.

Other possible charges will also be preferred against the owner for allegedly keeping firearms in contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

Firearm owners are reminded to, at all times, comply with the provisions governing the safe keeping of firearms. As we battle against violent crimes that are often perpetrated through the use of firearms, we can’t afford a situation where firearms end up in the hands of criminals due to none compliance by legal gun owners.

Anyone with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects is requested to contact the nearest police or call the Crime Stop number 086001011.

Police investigations are continuing.

