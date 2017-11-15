Farm attacker escapes, arrested again

Police in Ellisras are red face after a suspect escaped from police detention.

The suspect, Peter Moyo, was awaiting trial and charged with the murder of Dr. Werner Emslie. Dr. Emslie and his wife were attacked on their farm on September 20, and he was killed in the attack and his wife injured.

Petrus Moyo was arrested in the Frankfort district while three other suspects are still at liberty. He is a Zimbabwean citizen who is illegal in the country.

Moyo was arrested in the early hours of this morning. He was caught while trying to break into a house behind the Lephalale Mall.

