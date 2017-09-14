Farm attack, elderly couple shot, Bela Bela

The Police in Bela Bela have launched a massive manhunt for a group of armed suspects who attacked a farmer and his wife at the Farm TNT outside Bela-Bela on the morning of 13 September 2017 at about 08h30.

It is alleged that four unknown armed suspects, two wearing balaclavas and hand gloves, arrived at this farm, pointed the domestic worker with firearms and instructed her to the owners’ house.

They demanded money from the owner and during that process, an 82 year old farmer was shot and injured and his 73 year old wife was fatally shot.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of these suspects, may contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 0798945501, the nearest Police Station, Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the crime line sms 32211.

