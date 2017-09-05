ex convict for rape arrested for brutal murder of woman

The suspect in this matter Mafemane James Mabasa aged 48 years old from Giyani Section F has appeared before the Giyani Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2017, on charges of murder and possession of suspected stolen property.

He was remanded in custody with no bail until the 11 September 2017, for formal bail application and further police investigations.

The SAPS Crime Intelligence in the Province made a major breakthrough by cracking a missing person case which occurred in Malamulele outside Giyani some weeks ago.

One suspect, an ex convict on rape was arrested following the disappearance of the victim in this matter. A massive police search operation was launched comprising of various units led by the Crime Intelligence resulting in this breakthrough.

Members of Crime Intelligence worked beyond the call of duty until the body of the deceased was found last week in a state of decomposition.

During his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of the deceased’s cellphone. It is alleged that the suspect throttled the deceased to death and then dumped her body in the bushes near Block 3 in Mninginis village outside Malamulele.

We are also investigating the possibility that the deceased might have been raped before she was murdered.

The preliminary Police investigations have revealed that more charges may be added to the suspect because it was uncovered that he was terrorizing members of the community in Malamulele and Giyani areas driving a yellow Hyundai Elentra with registration number HMY 860 GP.

It is alleged that the suspect offered his victims lifts and later took them to the bushes to commit his horrendous acts.

Anyone who fell victim from this suspect may contact Captain Richard Boshomane of the SAPS Provincial Tracking Team at 0798945501.

It is alleged that Matsini Myrantine Mysho(23) from Mhangweni village outside Tzaneen, went missing on 19 August 2017, while she was en route from her home to Malamulele outside Giyani to visit her boyfriend and she was never seen until this gruesome discovery.

The police investigations are still continuing.

