The veterans of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) are furious about a declaration of the Limpopo chairman that he supports Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma.

They say it smells of ethnicity and this is an “immature” statement.

Mathabata is now seeking an ANC president from Limpopo, as the last time an ANC president came from that area was in 1917.

