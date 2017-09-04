Duo sentenced for possession of protected species, Pangolin

Duo, Oliver Tambo aged 37 and Kenny Mandebvui aged 31, were each sentenced to an effective three years imprisonment without the option of a fine for two counts of Possession of protected species. A Pangolin.

These sentences emanated from an incident that occurred on 27 October 2016 at about 17:30 after the Stock Theft Unit members received a tip off about the suspects who were en route from Modimolle to Polokwane, illegally carrying a pangolin.

Police, jointly with the Limpopo Department of Environmental Affairs officials reacted swiftly and arrested them.

This will serve as an evident example that as the Police, we are here to bring all perpetrators of crime to book, especially those who are still committing the illegal poaching of endangered and protected species.

